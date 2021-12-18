Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,768.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

