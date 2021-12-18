Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 5th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

