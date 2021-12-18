Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINE. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

