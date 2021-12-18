AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

ALA stock opened at C$26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$18.26 and a 12 month high of C$27.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.59.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

