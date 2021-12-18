Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

