Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) & Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Head to Head Survey

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altigen Communications and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36%

This table compares Altigen Communications and Touchpoint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million 2.96 $1.92 million ($0.02) -68.47 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 41.97 -$3.55 million ($0.07) -0.36

Altigen Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchpoint Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altigen Communications and Touchpoint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Altigen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

