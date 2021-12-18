Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.27

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.27 and last traded at C$66.55, with a volume of 169253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 121.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.23.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.30%.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

