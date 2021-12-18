Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.66 and a 200 day moving average of $435.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

