Amalgamated Bank Sells 25,101 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 111,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 234,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

