Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,585 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,904.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,768.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

