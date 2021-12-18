Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,773 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.