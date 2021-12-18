Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,430.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.