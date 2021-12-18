Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,430.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.