Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 266,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $874,281,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,452.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,430.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

