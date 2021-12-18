Amazon com Inc Purchases Shares of 171,826 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,000. Illumina makes up approximately 14.2% of Amazon com Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amazon com Inc owned about 0.12% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

Shares of ILMN opened at $384.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average of $437.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

