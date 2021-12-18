AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $24.66

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $25.97. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 193,166 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

