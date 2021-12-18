AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of DIT opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $88.24 and a 52 week high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 22.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

