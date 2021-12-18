Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,068,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

