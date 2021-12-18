Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.42

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 4820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

