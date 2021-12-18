Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Sells $4,976,670.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

