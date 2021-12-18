American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Update

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

