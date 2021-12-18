American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

ACC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 801,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,852,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,034,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

