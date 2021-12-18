American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to post $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

