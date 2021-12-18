American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Director Michael G. Layman Acquires 168,782 Shares

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Director Michael G. Layman acquired 168,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $291,992.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Resources by 559.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 647,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Resources by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 561,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Resources by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 322,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AREC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

