American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 6,527 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $824.21 million, a PE ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

