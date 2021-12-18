American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.39

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.88. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

