American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 95.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

AWK opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $171.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

