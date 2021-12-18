Ameris Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

