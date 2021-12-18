AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

