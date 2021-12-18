AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 700 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.27 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

