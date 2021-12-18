AMG National Trust Bank Has $765,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

