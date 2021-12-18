AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.