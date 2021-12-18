AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,424 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

