AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.17 million and $5,385.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.