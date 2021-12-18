Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 474017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.93 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

