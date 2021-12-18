Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.18 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

