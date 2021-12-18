Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $133.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.25 million to $135.01 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $116.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $497.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $559.09 million, with estimates ranging from $544.47 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after buying an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after buying an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 640,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

