Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.23. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

