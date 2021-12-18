Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

