Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post $12.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.73 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $11.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.04 billion to $45.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.74 billion to $50.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sanofi by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

