Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $7.74 on Monday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

