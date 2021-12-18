Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $122.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $824.21 million, a PE ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

