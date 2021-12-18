Analysts Expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AURA. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 715,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,170. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

