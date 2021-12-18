Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.35 Million

Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report sales of $585.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of BALY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

