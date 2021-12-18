Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $116.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $91.04 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $386.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $502.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.31 million, with estimates ranging from $423.84 million to $529.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

