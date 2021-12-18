Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $6.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $6.54 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $33.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $40.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

DHI traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,560. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

