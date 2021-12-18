Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

FORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 136,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,627. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Forrester Research by 742.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $1,705,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

