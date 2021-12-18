Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce sales of $960.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.02 million. Fortinet reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $10.91 on Monday, reaching $333.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,661,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.45. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $136.42 and a 52-week high of $355.35.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

