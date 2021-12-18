Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,070,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.