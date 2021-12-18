Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $55.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.04 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.53 million, with estimates ranging from $218.08 million to $238.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

RPT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 2,550,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RPT Realty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.